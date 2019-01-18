Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

HyFASHION’s official description:

The HyFASHION Katherine sleeveless show shirt features stunning cut out lace detail on the back; a feature that can be easily concealed when wearing a jacket. It is made from a technical fabric which is comfortable, breathable and incorporates bi-stretch for added freedom, and designed with pretty ruffle detailing and five crystal buttons down the front placket. A must-have for the dressage enthusiast!

Lisa’s first impressions?

I liked the lace on the back of the shirt as it added the style and looked as though it would keep me cool.

Overview of performance?

It has worn well, and kept me cool in the areas that sweat the most. I liked the ruffle around the chest as it meant it looked great without a stock. The shirt washed really well and looked as good as new after multiple washes.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes:

I really like the fit and how comfortable it was in the saddle, but unfortunately being sleeveless it can’t be worn without a jacket in competition due to the rules requiring sleeves.