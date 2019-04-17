Horseware Sara competition shirt review

Horseware Sara competition shirt Score 7/10 Performance: 5/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £39.95

Official description

The Horseware Sara competition shirt is made of a wicking nylon/spandex, with a lace back detail. It has Coolmax technology, as well as anti-bacterial properties, and is machine washable. It is available in a choice of long or short sleeves.

First impressions

It looked smart, comfortable, breathable and of good quality.

Overview of performance

It was warm, but the long-sleeved version would be better for winter. My stock sat really nicely on it, plus it fitted well and was really comfortable. It stayed looked white and new throughout the test.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

There was nothing I disliked about it — the lace detail was nice if you like that style. I would have preferred to test the long sleeved version for winter use.