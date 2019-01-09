Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps and gaiters for horse riders. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Dublin Evolution Rear Zip Half Chaps are the perfect pairing to the Evolution jodhpur boot range, offering luxurious high quality soft full grain European leather chaps, perfect for competition or schooling use. They have an elasticated calf for a close and comfortable fit, with YKK rear zip for strength and reliability. These half chaps have a pin puncture detail around the top of the chap for a stylish appearance.

First impressions

These half chaps fitted well over a pair of boots and I liked the design at the top and the bottom. I was interested to see how they would stand up to me riding multiple horses a day as the leather seemed quite thin.

Overview of performance

These looked really smart and were worn on the yard, at competitions and out hunting. I was impressed at how well they stood up to work as they didn’t show any sign of giving. The zips were easy to use, didn’t slip and have lasted, but I did find that the popper at the top came undone at random times.

Likes and dislikes

The leather is soft and flexible, while also being hard wearing. I did find them a little baggy at the top and could sometimes feel my stirrup leathers pinching me when used my leg hard.