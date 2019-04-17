Aztec Diamond technical stretch base layer review

Aztec Diamond technical stretch base layer Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Aztec Diamond Price as reviewed: £40

Official description

Designed with style and practicality in mind, the Aztec Diamond technical stretch base layer has been crafted from supreme lightweight, four way stretch breathable fabric giving the wearer the most comfort and flexibility possible. Perfect for keeping cool during the summer months or using as an under layer during the winter. Air vents and mesh panels have been added under the arms and sides to regulate the temperature of the rider as much as possible during sport. Made with a high flexible collar, easy zip opening and flattering shaped side panels to ensure the perfect most flattering fit. Not just for riding, this top is also perfect for the gym!

First impressions

The shirt looked smart and felt well-made.

Overview of performance

The shirt fitted perfectly, was really easy to move in and kept me warm. It washed well, but the logo on the back did crack over time with washing.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

It was so comfortable and fitted really well. It was quite hard to see the logo on the arm, but that is personal preference and depends what colour base layer you have.