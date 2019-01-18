Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Ariat’s official description:

The Aptos Vent Sleeveless Show Shirt is made from a lightweight poly and spandex blend pique and features a stock tie loop, show collar and placket with snap closures. Ariat’s moisture movement technology pulls moisture to the outside of the garment so it evaporates quickly and a special back vent design enables air flow to regulate the body temperature.

Lisa’s first impressions:

I liked the colour of the shirt: the grey was nice and light, and made a change from white. I also liked the design with the air vents at the back.

Overview of performance?

The shirt was lightweight and kept me cool when it was really hot. I liked how it was not too overly designed, but definitely still stylish. Unfortunately, it hasn’t got the sleeves required to wear without a jacket in competition, but it did perform well when worn under a jacket.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes about it?

I liked the colour, the overall style of the shirt, how cool it kept me and the fit. I would have liked it to have shoulder sleeves though, as during the hot months most venues let you ride without jackets if your shoulders are covered.