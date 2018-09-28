Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Super X Country’s official description

If you are looking for the perfect all-round glove that not only keeps your hands toastie warm when riding, but doubles up as the ultimate yard glove for everyday use and grooming with its super silicone palm, then the Super Silicone Gloves are for you. They also have touch screen fingers so you don’t have to take them off to use your phone.

Rob’s first impressions

I thought these gloves looked quite flimsy and I wasn’t convinced they would be warm.

Overview of performance

The fit wasn’t great, and they weren’t particularly durable for intense riding. One of the fingers split at the seam during the testing period. The touch screen ability, which is one of their big selling points, is intermittent.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

While I liked the neoprene material, I didn’t find them comfortable to wear and they were not a generous fit.