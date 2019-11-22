HyViz waterproof riding jacket review

HyViz waterproof riding jacket Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £54

Welcome to our group test of hi-vis jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The HyViz waterproof riding jacket is CE marked and certified to EN1150, designed with fluorescent material with silver reflective tape for style and safety, front and back, machine washable at 40ºC. It is available in pink/black or yellow/black, and in sizes XS—XL.

First impressions

The jacket is well made and very equestrian appropriate, it serves its purpose very well.

Overview of performance

This jacket definitely serves its purpose to make you highly visible! It fits well in a sense that is more of a loose fit, which makes it comfortable and easy to move in. It works well in rainy and windy weather and it can be worn in most temperatures with or without a jumper. I mostly used it for hacking or walking horses in-hand down the road, but I you could use it for any type of walking or work on more exposed areas where visibility is crucial.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I like that it’s not to thick and I can wear it even in warmer weather, but that it also works really well in rainy and windy weather. The zippers on the sides that make riding more comfortable are a great feature.