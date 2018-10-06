Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Dublin Mesh Back Riding Gloves are stylish gloves with a synthetic suede palm and mesh back for extra breathability making them perfect for everyday use during the warmer months.

First impressions

Smart in appearance, good all-round practical-looking glove.

Overview of performance

I found these gloves were slightly tight on the cuff, but did offer a close-contact feel on the reins. The mesh back ensured there was plenty of airflow, but I found the fingers weren’t quite long enough, making them shallow in fit. These glove were good on very hot days as I didn’t get warm hands at all, and they offered plenty of grip.

Likes and dislikes

I like the colour of these gloves with the suede palm. They did offer a good range of movement and a close-contact feel. It was just a shame that they weren’t a little bigger. They are also quite expensive.