Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Ariat’s Tek Air Grip Gloves are the go-to glove for riding and schooling. The synthetic suede palm provides grip without sacrificing sensitivity. The stretch twill uppers fit comfortably, while articulated fingers bend with the hand, and reinforced stress points add to their durability.

First impressions

These gloves felt lightweight, with plenty of air vents and were smart in appearance. I like the synthetic suede palm and mesh top layer. They felt like a quality product.

Overview of performance

These gloves offered very close contact with good airflow, but I found them slightly on the small side. They gave me a good range of movement and the reinforced synthetic suede panels on the inside of the glove where you would normally hold your reins have helped prevent wear and tear. The stitching has held up really well and still look brand new after lots of use.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the style as they smart, yet very practical. My only minor dislike was that they came up slightly small and I would have preferred if they fitted further up my wrist.