Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

WeatherBeeta’s official description

A lightweight, breathable cooler, the WeatherBeeta Ezi-Dri Standard Neck Cooler Rug is designed to efficiently wick away moisture, making it perfect to use after exercise or bathing your horse.

First impressions

This looked to be a stylish, lightweight and breathable rug.

Overview of performance

This rug was a brilliant fit, offering plenty of freedom of movement while being worn. It is smart and stylish enough for travelling, or use at competitions, while also practical enough to be worn at home as a sheet or under rug. Any moisture post-exercise wicked away evenly leaving the horse dry and comfortable.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the overall look of this rug and how practical, yet functional it is. It is not as technical as some of the other rugs, but it is extremely useful and not expensive at all.