Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Built for high levels in freedom of movement, the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Premier Free Standard Neck Lite is brimming with amazing features including a concealed Ezi-buckle, memory foam wither relief pad and a super strong and durable 1200 denier triple weave outer shell.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

Loved the initial impression of this rug, well made, excellent fittings and attention to detail with the padded withers.

Overview of performance

The rug performed very well during testing keeping the horse completely dry. It stayed in place very well and everyone commented on how nice the colour and design was, particularly on a black horse in this case.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

We really liked the padded wither insert and the addition of the hidden safety style buckle at the front of the rug.