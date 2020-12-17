Shires Tempest Original Air Motion Combo review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shires Tempest Original Air Motion Combo Score 7/10 Fit: 7/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £71.99

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Shires Tempest Original Air Motion Combo

For comfort in warmer wet conditions, the Shires Tempest Original Air Motion Combo turnout rugs are effective at keeping the rain off and improving comfort inside the rug for your horse. Lined across the back with Air Motion mesh, this ventilated 3D fabric draws moisture and heat into a cooling, breathable microclimate away from the skin. The warm surface of the horse is kept away from the cooler outer fabric for enhanced comfort. Additional key features include ShireTex600D ripstop fabric, waterproof and breathable outer with taped seams, integrated contour neck cover, adjustable buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles, adjustable fillet strap, tail flap.

Colour: Navy/grey

Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in

First impressions

I was really impressed with the wicking fabric on the inside of the rug.

Overview of performance

It performed well overall and the wicking properties were particularly effective. This rug was very waterproof – it had some serious testing – but it also remained waterproof even after several washes. The fit was a bit tighter compared to some of the others we tested.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

It’s a shame the rug didn’t come with a detachable neck, but I would recommend it for its wicking properties and the quality of the outer fabric.