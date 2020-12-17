Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rhinegold Arizona full neck turnout Score 5/10 Fit: 6/10

Durability: 4/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Rhinegold Price as reviewed: £52.50

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Rhinegold Arizona full neck turnout

The Rhinegold Arizona full neck turnout has a 600D ripstop, waterproof breathable outer. It has 100g polyfill with a breathable nylon lining, quick-clip adjustable chest straps, front shoulder gusset, cross-over surcingles, leg straps and no back seam. It also features a large pleated tailguard with reflective stripe, a fixed neck cover and strengthened surcingle guides. It’s an ideal lightweight for horses that do not require heavyweight outdoor rugs or perfect for mid-season.

Weight: 100g

Colour: Navy

Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft

First impressions

This rug fitted fairly well, but was slightly heavier than some of the others we tested.

Overview of performance

We give products a really thorough test here and this particular rug did rip – it did have some help from a neighbour – but this is the reality of turnout rugs. It kept the wearer dry, but the fixed neck did cause rubbing at the withers. The chest fastening had buckles and clips, which made it easy to adjust as well as easy to fasten.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

We liked that there was no back seam as this is often the place where rugs leak. There were times when we misjudged the weather and the horse was too warm in this rug. We prefer detachable necks so that we can remove it if the sun appears and the horse is a little hot. For this reason, we would be more likely to recommend a rug with a removable neck.