Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck Score 8/10 Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Ponyo Horsewear Price as reviewed: £96.00

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck

The Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck comes in a tough 1200D ripstop fabric, which has passed rigorous fabric testing for durability and waterproofing. The detachable neck piece features a generous overlap, which prevents leaking and helps to maximise use in different weather conditions. The chest fastening is a twin D-ring attachment for convenience, with a handy Velcro flap to secure the rug in place.

Colours: Juicy watermelon, unicorn magic, flower power, sunshine mosaic, monkey bananas or geometric jungle

Sizes: 3ft – 6ft9in

Buy at ponyo-horsewear.com

First impressions

This is a bright rug that stands out from the crowd – the team were split between those that really loved it and those who were not so sure.

Overview of performance

This rug does the job – it stayed waterproof and was easy to fit to a wide range of horse shapes. We liked the front fastening with the two rings as this made putting it on and taking it off quick and efficient. You do need to take care that the Velcro strap doesn’t fold the wrong way though.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

It’s certainly a stand out rug in appearance. The fabric was high quality and despite being worn by one of the more “vigorous” tester horses it stood up to the challenge.