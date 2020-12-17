Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£96.00
Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below
Official description: Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck
The Ponyo 100g turnout rug with detachable neck comes in a tough 1200D ripstop fabric, which has passed rigorous fabric testing for durability and waterproofing. The detachable neck piece features a generous overlap, which prevents leaking and helps to maximise use in different weather conditions. The chest fastening is a twin D-ring attachment for convenience, with a handy Velcro flap to secure the rug in place.
Colours: Juicy watermelon, unicorn magic, flower power, sunshine mosaic, monkey bananas or geometric jungle
Sizes: 3ft – 6ft9in
First impressions
This is a bright rug that stands out from the crowd – the team were split between those that really loved it and those who were not so sure.
Overview of performance
This rug does the job – it stayed waterproof and was easy to fit to a wide range of horse shapes. We liked the front fastening with the two rings as this made putting it on and taking it off quick and efficient. You do need to take care that the Velcro strap doesn’t fold the wrong way though.
Tamsin’s likes and dislikes
It’s certainly a stand out rug in appearance. The fabric was high quality and despite being worn by one of the more “vigorous” tester horses it stood up to the challenge.
Verdict
A fun rug that also stands up to the job.