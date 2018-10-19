Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The LeMieux Carbon Cooler Rug is an incredibly lightweight and comfortable cooler that is suitable for use before and after exercise. Cross-woven nano fibre layers control airflow to cool the horse while maintaining muscle temperature over the shoulders, back and hind quarters. The ergonomic cut contours key muscles groups while allowing air to circulate through lower close weave mesh. This rug is ideal to keep muscles warm between classes or while in transit. The Carbon Cooler is completed with solid gun metal nickel fastenings.

First impressions

A very stylish, lightweight and fashionable cooler rug.

Overview of performance

This rug performed well although when using it at home as more of a cooler/under-rug, it didn’t keep the horse’s back quite as warm as some of the others. However, it worked perfectly well when travelling and when used immediately after exercise. I found the fillet string was positioned quite high and is short, which caused the rug to pull ever so slightly across the horse’s chest.

Likes and dislikes

I love the style of this rug – it has a great cut and finish. It has good depth and is a relatively good fit. I would have liked it to offer more warmth when being used for longer periods of time.