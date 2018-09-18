Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Kensington range from the USA is a premium quality range of protective products for horses. The Kensington rain sheet is in the Surefit cut, which is designed to fit a wide range of horses from narrow and lanky to broad and stocky. It has a durable 1,200 denier rip-stop outer shell and is 100% waterproof and breathable with teflon coatings. The sheet stays secure with cross belly straps that are also removable from both sides and it features removable rear leg straps and an adjustable front with snaps for easy on and off.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

At first sight this appeared slightly dated in design/materials when compared to many of the other rugs in the test.

Overview of performance

The rug performed well, but we felt it came up a little small, which meant it was slightly tighter on the chest than we would have liked even with the adjustable front straps.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

We liked that the leg straps could be undone from either side of the rug or removed entirely if so desired. We would recommend buyers go up one size from their horse’s usual rug measurement.