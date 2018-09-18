Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Bucas’ official description

The Bucas Sun Shower lightweight turnout rug is the perfect choice when all other turnouts are too heavy and warm as it has been developed to cater for both rain and sunshine. It has no lining, only a mesh layer to help circulate the air underneath the rug. The Sun Shower Combi Neck can easily be attached to the rug to provide additional protection.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

Looked very lightweight, but a good quality rug.

Overview of performance

The rug performed extremely well in the conditions it was tested under. It was a perfect barrier in the rain without the horse overheating. It also functioned excellently when we were caught out by the weather as it was so light it could be taken out to the field easily to put on, used while hand grazing or when the horse is stood for the farrier etc.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

We really liked the additional magnetic fastening at the front of the rug and the rubber washers around the belly strap fastenings to prevent them coming easily undone. The rug appeared true to size and comfortably fitted a broad, muscly 18hh horse where many other rugs have struggled in the past. Although, for such a good quality rug I was surprised it didn’t come with leg straps, despite having the required fixings, or alternatively a plastic cover to keep the fillet string clean.