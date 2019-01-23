Welcome to our group test of ladies’ lightweight, showerproof jackets for horse riders. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Toggi’s official description:

The Toggi Novak is a stylish jacket that has a flattering silhouette and is super practical with taped seams and a durable water repellent finish. It features a concealed pack-away hood, articulated sleeves, back vent with poppers and a two-way zip. A pop of colour is added with a red front zip and back print.

Tamsin’s first impressions:

This jacket was quite plain in design, with a back vent making it look flattering and unique. It did seem quite lightweight so I thought it would be good for riding in, but that it may not the warmest.

Overview of performance:

This jacket did come up quite small, but I found it flexible, so it was easy to ride in as well as doing everyday jobs in. It was water resistant in light showers, but I did get quite damp in anything more than that. However, it was very wind resistant.

Tamsin’s likes/dislikes:

I like the navy, but I think more colour on the jacket would make it more interesting. The red zip is a nice touch but unfortunately it can’t easily be seen. I really liked the fold-away hood as it means you can easily put it away when riding. I would advise buying this jacket in a size up from usual.