Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Toggi Covington Ladies’ Equestrian Gilet is an uber-stylish gilet that will be an indispensable addition to your wardrobe. It has a padded body with stretch side panels for ease of movement and fit. Practical zip pockets and a water repellent finish protects the wearer against the elements while high gloss gold trims add a touch of glamour to this sleek, sporty style.

First impressions

I really like the style and shape of this gilet. I also liked the purple colour and I thought the orange features worked really well.

Overview of performance

This was a nice top layer to wear on an autumnal or spring day, but also worked well as an extra layer underneath on colder days.

Likes and dislikes

I loved the colour – purple is a favourite. This gilet is a very good choice for autumn and spring.