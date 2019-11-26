Noble Outfitters Athena ¼ zip base layer Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Noble Outfitters Price as reviewed: £40

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Performance driven and comfort inspired, the Noble Outfitters Athena ¼ zip base layer is the go-to base- or mid-layer. This semi-fitted style with a drop back hem provides a flattering fit while having all the “Opti-Dry” credentials. Made from power stretch fleece that allows freedom of movement.

First impressions

The colour was brighter than I’d normally choose, but otherwise it looked comfortable and stylish.

Overview of performance

It fitted well — I liked the sleeve length and it was also long in the body. It was breathable but not very warm — I would wear it as an extra winter layer or a light summer top.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I liked the shape, but the colour was a bit bright for my personal taste. Although I probably wouldn’t go out to buy a second one, it was a nice, comfortable and useful top to have overall.