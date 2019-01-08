Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Felix Bühler David Quilted Gilet is a modern gilet with a stand-up collar, two-way front zip, two zip insertion pockets and one zip breast pocket. It also features a Felix Bühler emblem on the back.

First impressions

This is a slightly more traditional looking, bodywarmer style gilet. It has some nice alternating padded detailing and multiple pockets.

Overview of performance

This has proved to be a really well made classic bodywarmer style jacket. It is slightly bulkier than some of the others, so it didn’t really work as an under garment, but in isolation over a jumper in cool weather it was great.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

Despite its more classic design, it was actually quite fitted and that made it much more flattering and more functional as a riding garment, so you do benefit from less bulk than you might imagine. The pockets have long tags on making them easy to open even with gloves on. Personally I prefer jackets/tops to sit on or around my waist when I’m riding, whereas this jackets tries to sit slightly lower by design, so I would have liked a drawstring or similar to allow me some adjustability.