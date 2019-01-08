Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.
Felix Bühler David Quilted Gilet: ‘flattering and classic’ 8/10
Official description
The Felix Bühler David Quilted Gilet is a modern gilet with a stand-up collar, two-way front zip, two zip insertion pockets and one zip breast pocket. It also features a Felix Bühler emblem on the back.
First impressions
This is a slightly more traditional looking, bodywarmer style gilet. It has some nice alternating padded detailing and multiple pockets.
Overview of performance
This has proved to be a really well made classic bodywarmer style jacket. It is slightly bulkier than some of the others, so it didn’t really work as an under garment, but in isolation over a jumper in cool weather it was great.
Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes
Despite its more classic design, it was actually quite fitted and that made it much more flattering and more functional as a riding garment, so you do benefit from less bulk than you might imagine. The pockets have long tags on making them easy to open even with gloves on. Personally I prefer jackets/tops to sit on or around my waist when I’m riding, whereas this jackets tries to sit slightly lower by design, so I would have liked a drawstring or similar to allow me some adjustability.
Verdict
This is a great value for money item if you’re looking an all round gilet. It's smart enough to wear all the time, but not so expensive that you mind it getting dirty or doing its job around the horses.