Cavallo Lynette Score 9/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Cavallo Price as reviewed: £59

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Cavallo Lynette is a ladies turtleneck, ideal to use as a base layer. The functional top is designed to have a sporty fit.

First impressions

This base layer looked smart and the material felt of good quality. I also really liked the colour and style as the detailing is subtle and tasteful.

Overview of performance

This base layer was flattering and fitted really well. It was warm and comfortable without making me too hot, so it was ideal for wearing on cooler days at the yard. There was no change to the colour or fit when I washed it and it stood up well to regular wear.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved that it was stylish and smart yet practical. The shape of the neck was quite large — almost cowl necked — so I would say it’s more suited to casual wear than competition.