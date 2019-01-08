Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Baleno York is a beautifully soft diamond quilted men’s gilet, made for comfort and enhanced flexibility — a match made in heaven. There are two large front pockets with flap closure, and a centre front zip covered by a storm flap, with stud fastening for added protection. This tailored country gilet is weatherproof, windproof and breathable and will keep you warm and smart when the weather gets cold. The collar has been reinforced with a soft, warm imitation nubuck material that looks good and feels great. It can be worn over a jumper or layered under a thin jacket.

First impressions

This is a great looking, all-round country style gilet, with really nice imitation nubuck style detailing around the collar, pockets and arm holes.

Overview of performance

This gilet was really nice to wear: comfortable, stylish and very practical. To be honest, it almost felt too smart to wear around the yard and the horses — I felt guilty I might spoil it. That said, it meant it was equally suitable to be worn with jeans to go out and about in any non-horsey environment.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

This gilet surprised me by ending up being a real favourite. I don’t normally go for the classic ‘country’ look but I really loved this gilet. The magnetic closures on the pockets are a nice touch and, as mentioned, it really is smart enough to wear out and about away from the yard.