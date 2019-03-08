NAF ProFeet hoof moist Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Long lasting: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: NAF Price as reviewed: £30.99

Official description

NAF ProFeet hoof moist helps support natural hoof condition. It’s especially useful throughout the dry summer months, and for horses who have to spend prolonged periods on dry bedding that can draw excess moisture out from the hoof. It hydrates the hoof without creating a seal or barrier around the outer wall, allowing the hoof to breathe and maintain the natural fluctuation of moisture levels. The hoof moist also contains eucalyptus, to support healthy hoof hygiene. The smooth oil- and grease-free gel can be easily applied with either a hoof brush, soft cloth or by hand.

First impressions

NAF has a really good reputation so I was looking forward to using this product. I was also drawn to the packaging.

Overview of performance

I found this good to apply and a good all-round standard product. It was neither exceptional nor bad.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I like that it comes in a good sized tub, but I hoped that it would be more impressive than it was.