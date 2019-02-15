NAF Muck Off Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Long lasting: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: NAF Price as reviewed: £7.99

Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Stubborn stable stains mean nothing to NAF Muck Off’s powerful formula. Simply apply a little mousse to a sponge and massage well into the stain. Leave for five minutes before lifting the muck off with a damp sponge or cloth leaving your horse or pony spotless. So even for those stains that seem impossible, it’s definitely worth a try.

First impressions

A smart bottle that looked like it would do the job.

Overview of performance

Worked well as a shampoo-type product, but not so much as a quick stain remover.

Likes and/or dislikes

I like that it was easy to use, as the spray was good to put on. I disliked the ‘wait 5 minutes’ as we don’t always have time to do that.