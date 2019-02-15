Stain Master Green Spot Remover Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Long lasting: 6/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Carr & Day & Martin Price as reviewed: £11.70

Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Carr&Day&Martin Stain Master Green Spot Remover is ideal for removing dirt and manure stains with no need to rinse. It is fantastic for last minute show touch ups as an ‘on the spot’ brightener for white markings. Stain Master can also be used as a dry shampoo when it’s too cold to bath.

First impressions

I thought it was a smart bottle that looked really professional.

Overview of performance

This spray cleans well on the specific area that needs cleaning. I did find that I need to spray quite a lot of it on the dirty area to get the best result, more than some of the others in the group test.

Like and/or dislikes

I liked how well it removes stains, but the spray needs more pressure when squeezing the trigger.