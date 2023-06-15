



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The Yorkshire Horseman Score 8/10 Price as reviewed: £9.99

Title: The True Story of The Yorkshire Horseman Cooper Wilson

Author: Cooper Wilson with Chris Berry

Published: 2022

Available as paperback

View now at amazon.co.uk

About The Yorkshire Horseman



The True Story of The Yorkshire Horseman lifts the lid on the life of a man who has a rare psychic gift of being able to understand and help solve horses’ problems.

Cooper Wilson is a man who knows horses. In this his first book he tells how the apparition of a stag started what has now brought him the honorary title of The Yorkshire Horseman.

From humble beginnings as the son of a hunt servant, Cooper was a boy who went to school in his wellies. He began to realise that his extraordinary powers of being able to work with ailing horses was unique.

The blurb hails Cooper as “now the most in-demand horse psychic internationally”. He travels regularly on tour throughout England, Ireland, Scotland and around the world, where huge numbers of horse owners bring their animals almost like a pilgrimage to have Cooper tell them more about what is wrong, what should be done, and to put them back in good health and fitness.

Review

I found this to be a fascinating read, which had me interested the whole way through. I must admit I don’t know quite where I stand on the concept of psychic gifts. Can horses really communicate with humans in a spiritual realm? Reassuringly for the cynics among us, Cooper addresses this in the first chapter.

“People call me the animal communicator and I used to shiver when I heard that because it over-simplifies everything. I am not some kind of weird Doctor Doolittle,” he writes. “My ability to give readings, and all of what others might call the heebie-jeebie stuff, is as much of a mystery to me why I have it, but I’m no one-trick pony. It’s not all about the readings, and it never has been.”

So, first and foremost, this is an account of a horseman, who does everything he can to make life better for every horse he encounters, and enable them to be the best they can be. That he has tapped into his spiritual gifts to tune into what horses are feeling only enhances his horsemanship.

Cooper grew up as the son of a hunt servant and his family were often on the receiving end of horses brought to the kennels to be euthanised and given to the hounds. As a child he formed relationships with these death-row horses, who were sometimes brought because they were a danger to their handlers, other times because of irreparable injury. Many a time, Cooper was able to turn them around, take them hunting and produce them as riding horses again.

Cooper is a proper Yorkshireman, the type who calls spades what they are. He admits he struggled at school (“I never learned to read or write properly. That’s why I got Chris Berry to write this book for me in the way that I speak, because I can’t do it for myself). The result is that you can hear his character coming through on every page. The style is fairly rough and ready, with short chapters and plenty of anecdotes. You get the sense Cooper has had to defend what he sees as a psychic gift throughout his life, and rather than trying to persuade his detractors with eloquent words, he feels the proof is in the pudding – you can take it or leave it.

Throughout the book, I loved all the tales of horses being rehabilitated, recovering their zest for life and there are some fabulous anecdotes. Not all of the stories end well – it’s a balanced account – but horses tend to be the heroes, while the portrayal of humans is usually less glowing. Some of the more spiritual stories are off the scale, but Cooper’s voice is so authentic I cannot imagine why he’d make them up. He’s convinced this cynic anyway that there may be a spiritual realm operating beyond what we see in front of our eyes. And that the equine world is a better place for horsemen like Cooper.

Verdict

Whether you’re cynical or fascinated by a psychic’s approach to horses’ problems, this authentic account of the experience and life of Cooper Wilson, “The Yorkshire Horseman”, will encourage you to contemplate your own relationship with horses. An enlightening read.

View now at amazon.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.