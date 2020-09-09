SXC high-rise silicone saddle pad review

SXC high-rise silicone saddle pad Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Super X Country Price as reviewed: £34.99

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The SXC high-rise silicone saddle pad is designed with a high-rise cut to allow freedom around the withers. It features a breathable lining to draw away moisture and a silicone print to provide great grip. It can be customised, too.

Colours: Black, burgundy, navy, royal blue, teal, turquoise or white

Size: One size

First impressions

It looked nice — forward cut and lightweight. It was a good colour and looked good quality.

Overview of performance

This saddlecloth didn’t wick the moisture away as the others in test did. It did, however, provide more cushioning, had a nice forward-cut shape and fitted well around the saddle. My only concern was that it didn’t have an attachment loop at the very front of it – but it never slipped so it may not be necessary. It washed well, too.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked the price and the design. It didn’t wick as well as the others but it’s a good product and would be useful on competition days.