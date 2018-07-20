Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Masta’s official description

The Masta Avante Travel Boots have been designed to offer your horse maximum comfort and protection while travelling without a hefty price tag. The set of four travel boots are made with a 600 denier polyester outer and soft fleece lining. Hook and loop fastening straps ensure a correct, secure fit. All of the boots feature the Masta printed logo.

The Brooms’ first impressions

These boots aren’t particularly eye-catching, so we wouldn’t have chosen these off the shelf.

Overview of performance

These boots fit well and did the job to a certain extent in that they didn’t slip and were easy to use, but they are quite flimsy and don’t offer superb protection. As a result I was slightly loathed to use them on our top competition horses.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

I like the fit and the tough straps, but thought they could have been more padded to give better protection.