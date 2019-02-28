Eskadron Brilliant saddlecloth review

Eskadron Brilliant saddlecloth Score 6/10 Style: 6/10

Fit: 6/10

Performance: 6/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £80

Official description

The Eskadron Brilliant saddlecloth is made of a very high-quality cotton/polyester mix with exclusive quilting. The underneath material is made of skin-friendly cotton with a stabilising foam insert and soft padding. It is embellished with cord edging.

First impressions

It is definitely more of a dressage shape than a classic jumping cut, as it’s only slightly shaped at the front and a bit squarer behind, but I quite like that.

Overview of performance

It doesn’t have Velcro girth straps, which is disappointing, but the top straps are well positioned and would give ample flexibility. It’s not cut as high as I’d like around the wither, but it’s adequate and it sits well. It’s soft to touch with soft binding, and it’s not overly thick. It stayed in place and didn’t rub, and it has washed and worn well. The stitching is also of good quality.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

It’s made of a softer material so is very flexible, but it is quite expensive.