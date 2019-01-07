Welcome to our new group test of jodhpur boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Balmoral leather paddock/riding boots from Premier Equine is a refined modern take on the classic ‘Chelsea’ boot. The elegant close ankle fit provides support to the ankle and the sole is shaped to offer arch support. The front zip function provides ease of use, while sleek ergonomic cut side elastic allows for flexibility and comfort.

First impressions

These boots looked smart with a lovely fit and were comfortable to wear everyday.

Overview of performance

These boots had a really good padded ankle and cushioned sole at the back that made them comfortable to wear without affecting my movement off the horse or my feeling when on the horse. They fitted really well and didn’t rub at all.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how padded and comfortable they were and how well they worked with the Premier Equine half chaps. The boots I tried were quite a light shade of brown and so may not look as good if you wanted to wear them with a different brand of half chap that is a different shade.