Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps. All of the half chaps in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Carefully designed for durability, performance and comfort, the Premier Equine Windsor Ladies’ Half Chaps have been crafted using a high-quality leather and contrast smart panelling to provide function and a sleek streamlined look.

First impressions

These half chaps looked stylish with nice contrasting colours. They were made of quite thin material compared to others in the group test.

Overview of performance

These half chaps fitted well over the Premier Equine Balmoral Leather Paddock/Riding Boots, however they were quite short and didn’t fit as snugly as some of the other half chaps on test. Although they were thin, this didn’t negatively affect their performance and it made them very flexible.

Likes and dislikes

I like the suede on the inside as it gave me a good grip on the horse, plus how flexible they are. I’m personally not a fan of the lighter colour, although they did compliment the brown Premier Equine jodhpur boots very well.

NB: These half chaps were paired with the boots below for testing purposes.