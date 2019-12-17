Muck Boot Unisex Colt Ryder Tall boots review

Muck Boot Unisex Colt Ryder Tall boots Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: The Original Muck Boot Company Price as reviewed: £100

Welcome to our group test of winter yard boots for riding. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by Jamie and Georgi Broom, with the help of their team at Lakeside Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Muck Boot Unisex Colt Ryder Tall boots are great in all conditions, keeping you both warm and dry as they as 100% waterproof. The taller stretch top-line keeps cold out, while the air mesh liner with 5mm neoprene ensures air circulation on warmer days. As well as their weather protection, these tall riding boots comfortably pull over the calf and offer great coverage when riding. They also feature a durable outsole, reinforced arch support, a steel shank for structural support and a reflective pull-tab for easy on and off.

First impressions

I didn’t like these boots to look at, but I was willing to give them a go.

Overview of performance

These boots were fantastic to wear on the yard. They were really versatile in this respect — ideal for mucking out and walking around fields. I was covering around 15 miles a day in these boots and getting really mucky, but they seemed to last forever. I found them really warm, comfortable and waterproof. I didn’t like wearing these for riding, but for everything else they were ideal — if you need a good pair of warm, welly-type boots, I would go for these over wellies. If I was rating them as purely a yard boot I would give them a 10.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

I found the calves to be quite large, and I wouldn’t ride in them, but for everything else they were very practical.