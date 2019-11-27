Ariat Bromont Pro Tall H20 Insulated boots Score 10/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £325

Welcome to our group test of winter riding boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Ariat Bromont Pro Tall H20 Insulated boots are made with a durable, waterproof, full-grain leather with a suede inner leg panel and a waterproof membrane construction. To keep you warm in the winter months, the boots are made with Primaloft insulation, which is engineered for maximum warmth and comfort, using fibres made with post-consumer recycled materials to make a thermally efficient insulation. The boots has an elegant plaid lining, elasticised panel on the lateral side, elastic gusset on the inside knee and a full length YKK back zipper for added elegance and ease. The Duratread outsole has updated traction zones, rider tested for maximum wear resistance and with the ATS Pro technology, providing comfort and a heightened performance in and out of the saddle, there is no other boot better prepared to get you through the elements.

First impressions

These boots just looked lovely!

Overview of performance

Of all the boots I tested, these were the most comfortable to ride in. The fit was great — perfect around the foot, ankle and calf. I would say they were slightly generous on the height, but they will drop slightly with more time. They were both warm and waterproof, so ideal for all types of winter riding. They also had spur rests, which was handy.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

The boots are cushioned on the inside, which was a nice touch for added comfort. They are great value if you can afford them — they are expensive, but performed really well.