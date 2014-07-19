Get patriotic with new Union Jack accessories

Carrots Equestrian has designed a new range of Union Jack clothing to get riders in a patriotic mood before the World Equestrian Games (WEG) this summer.

The range includes hat covers, gloves and socks all emblazoned with patriotic pattern.

The hat covers are available in a choice of blues and pinks and are made of four way stretch fabric. They suitable to fit on any size or brand of skull cap.

The socks are available in a variety of different designs and come in a knee high style.

“The padded sole of all the Union Jack Socks gives maximum comfort” said a spokesman from the company.

All of the products are available in children and adult sizes.

For more information visit www.carrotsequestrian.co.uk