



Leading Cheshire-based show producer Robert Walker says it’s essential that showing appeals to a wider audience

This winter has dragged on, especially for the equestrian world. In early March, it appeared that spring had sprung early; everything dried out and we spent a fortune on getting our fields rolled, only for the weather to turn impossibly wet again two weeks later. However, the clocks have now changed and I can see light at the end of the tunnel.

As most will know, I won’t have my horse of a lifetime, View Point (Sean), on the team this season as he retired from the ring after taking the supreme horse title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last October. He’s been jumping and having fun while being looked after like a king, but while we were renewing the annual society memberships it really sunk in that he won’t be joining us at shows.

It’s daunting to think of the future when you step down such a prolific horse, but we have some lovely young faces coming through, many who have made their debuts at spring shows.

Entries are currently pretty low across the board in the horse classes, but it’s early in the season and competitors are still busy working away at home after a particularly cold and wet few months.

The main aim at this time of the year is to give the horses mileage and get them used to taking a ride judge. When I’m entering early shows I’m always weighing up which ride judges will give each horse the best experience.

At the North of England spring show (7–8 April) I was delighted my five-year-old got not one, not two, but three rides from different judges in his class. As well as the ride and conformation judges, there were two talented probationary judges in the ring. One probationer rode the horses and on the return of my horse to the line, I asked if the other would like to have a go.

It was an invaluable, educational experience for the young horse, though some of the spectators said watching his laps of the ring was akin to watching a ride at Blackpool pleasure beach!

It’s my priority, and duty, as a producer to set each horse off on the right foot in their career so they need an enjoyable experience from the offset if that’s to happen.

Delayed notifications

We’ve been notified of a few changes at HOYS this year, including the amalgamation of the large and small intermediate show riding type finals.

A show like HOYS relies on visitors to the show, so I’m not against any decisions that are made to cater towards the spectator. I did feel that leaving it so late – until the end of January — to reveal the news was a little unfair on those who may have bought a new ride and were working hard to prepare for qualifiers.

HOYS remains the show we all want to aim for and I’m sure that if things don’t work out the organisers will be swift to make more changes.

A day out for all

It looks as though some of the long-standing county shows who lost their HOYS qualifiers have got them back. This is wonderful to see; the addition of such prestigious classes to a show’s schedule is key for bringing in new sponsors and owners.

While showing is my job, it’s a day out for connections and we have to sell our sport by showcasing it at its best at high-profile events. The more prevalence on the county circuit showing classes have, the better.

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 20 April

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.