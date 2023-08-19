‘Your field will never be the same’: charity pony who touched lives dies aged 27





Tributes have been paid to a driving pony who “touched the hearts” of everyone he met by helping people living with disabilities make “special memories”, who has died aged 27.

Champ was a working pony for former disability charity the Magic Trust for five years, where he pulled an adapted carriage for individuals with more severe disabilities. When the Magic Trust closed in 2017, Champ retired to the Horse Trust, aged 21.

A Horse Trust spokesman said for most of 14.2hh Champ’s retirement he lived with the charity’s tallest residents including former police and military horses.

“Not deterred by their size, Champ never seemed fazed by his mammoth friends, choosing to snooze in and miss the breakfast time scuffle,” he said.

“He was firm friends with Perry and Bulowayo, two of the only horses in his herd whose withers were at the right height for a mutual grooming session. He was always known among the grooms for his relaxed nature; he was more often found asleep than awake.”

Champ had chronic arthritis, which was being closely monitored by Horse Trust vet Nicky and the charity’s grooms.

“Sadly in the last few months the grooms noticed that Champ was struggling to keep up with his friends in the field and would spend more time than usual standing alone,” said the spokesman.

“Unfortunately this was the first sign that Champ’s arthritis had begun to deteriorate, which was making it increasingly difficult for him to get around. Due to the pain and the knock-on effect this was having on his quality of life, it was decided that the kindest thing for Champ was to say our final goodbye.”

The spokesman said Champ was a “gentle soul” who allowed those with disabilities to make “special memories” during his service at the Magic Trust.

“The impact he made will never be forgotten by those whose lives he touched. We thank you Champ for your incredible service to the community and your kindness to those who you worked with,” he said.

“Your passing is a huge loss to us here at the Horse Trust and while your field will never be the same, we let you go knowing that you enjoyed your retirement here to the fullest and you may now run pain-free over the rainbow bridge.”

Horse Trust fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Tallman added that Champ was a “cherished resident”.

“He touched the hearts of everyone who had the fortune of meeting him,” she said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.