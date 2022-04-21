Young equestrian entrepreneur’s success and inspiration, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Equestrian entrepreneur’s success and increasing diversity

Caroline Ogunshola, who started a clothing brand aged 17, is hoping her success will encourage more people of colour into equestrianism. Caroline’s business Lusso Equestrian Apparel grew to a five-figure turnover in its first year. Caroline said once she had created her products, she needed pictures, but did not want to model herself. She says: “I tried to hide that the person behind it was a person of colour. “Then I read about Khadijah [Mellah] and found Ebony Horse Club, and thought, ‘This is exactly what’s needed.’ I realised I wasn’t helping by doing what I was doing.” She adds: “I hope other people will see [the pictures] and think, ‘I can do that’. I’m proud to have become a business owner and even more proud to pave the way for other ethnic minorities to enter this industry.”

2. Andrew Nicholson on Badminton

H&H columnist and former Badminton Horse Trials winner Andrew Nicholson shares his thoughts on what Badminton has in store for competitors this year, preparation runs, and what it’s like to be back at the home of the Gloucestershire fie-star. “Driving up in my car and pulling up outside the Badminton office gave me goosebumps, just like driving the lorry in on the Wednesday morning of the event itself,” he says.

3. Reliving the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships

The Winters are over for another year, but the emotion and excitement remains fresh in our memories. Charlotte Dujardin claimed three titles with young stars, Alice Oppenheimer scored the highest mark of the championships with her toe-tapping Cats routine, and a 12-year-old saw off opposition to take home a coveted winner’s rug.

