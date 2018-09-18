‘You’d have to go back to the days of John and Michael Whitaker for a similar result’ — brothers smash showjumping records

The teenage sons of showjumpers Tina and Graham Fletcher are certainly making waves on the competition circuit and at the Royal County of Berkshire show at the weekend (15-16 September) the brothers claimed a victory apiece in the two major classes.

Will took Saturday’s area trial on Emmerton II, while Olli won the international stairway the following day on Temple Rebus.

“I think you’d have to go back to the days of John and Michael Whitaker to find a similar result for brothers at a county show,” said proud dad Graham.

Will, 19, set the ball rolling with a superb round to take the victory on the nine-year-old gelding.

“I’ve had an incredible season,” said Will, who this year has bagged his first stairway success, represented his country at his first European Championships and won his first gold medal, and he will jump on his first senior team in next month’s four-star Nations Cup in Morocco.

Emmerton is a former eventer, who only competed in his first 1.20m class in May.

“He’s such a cool horse and has as much scope as anything I’ve sat on,” said Will. “He’s definitely one to watch.”

On Sunday, it was 15-year-old Olli’s turn to shine as he secured an impressive 1.5sec victory on the 11-year-old gelding. In doing so, Olli broke the record previously held by his brother for the youngest ever winner of a Stairway class.

Continues below…

“He’s only beaten me by four years!” said Will.

“I’m so chuffed,” said Olli. “We knew he was a good horse when we bought him, but he wasn’t quite right and we gave him a year off in the field. It’s taken a while, but he was worth waiting for.”

Don’t miss the full report from the Royal County Of Berkshire show in this week’s Horse & Hound, out Thursday 20 September.