Nip tuck for Irish team due to time-faults in World Showjumping Championships





Ireland’s fourth and final team rider Daniel Coyle had a case of so near yet so far with his Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results second round performance this afternoon (11 August). He jumped a class round with 12-year-old mare Legacy, but they were slightly over the 86 second time allowed, and incurred two time-faults.

This meant that for a while, the Irish team were relegated to 11th place, which would have been devastating for the them as only the top 10 teams qualify for the final tomorrow evening (12 August).

But, owing to other teams faulting after Daniel’s round on Legacy, who is owned by her rider and Ariel Grange, Ireland have since risen up the leaderboard and will now qualify for tomorrow’s team final in ninth place on a score of 17.15, while Sweden are in the lead on 3.69.

Earlier this afternoon Cian O’Connor jumped a fabulous clear round with Faltic VB at these championships in Herning, Denmark, with Denis Lynch and Bertram Allen incurring four and eight faults when they put in their World Showjumping championships results.

The British team has qualified in sixth place on a score of 14.66, which leaves them still within reaching distance of a medal, with France in second on 5.44 and Germany in third on 11.76.

The team final will get underway tomorrow at 9pm local time (8pm BST), and will take place under the floodlights in what promises to be an exciting crescendo.

You might also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.