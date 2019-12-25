‘We couldn’t have done it without you’: World Horse Welfare thanks supporters for vital help in 2019

The teams who work behind the scenes at World Horse Welfare’s rehoming centres have given the charity’s annual Christmas message a shake-up for 2019.

The charity’s chief executive, Roly Owers, traditionally takes centre stage to deliver a review of the year and his hopes for the future of horse welfare.

But this year, Mr Owers’ speech was cut short as the staff and equines who make up the charity took the chance to thank World Horse Welfare’s supporters and give a review of the past 12 months.

In 2019, World Horse Welfare took in more than 250 horses, ponies and donkeys.

The staff at Hall Farm thanked the charity’s supporters for enabling them to take in around 100 equines this year.

“Thank you for giving our horses a healthy and happy future,” said the team from Belwade Farm. “Your donations help go towards regular dental care.”

Glenda Spooner farm added donations help towards the cost of veterinary care.

“I’d like to thank you for all your support in 2019. We wouldn’t be able to rehabilitate our horses and ponies without it,” said the Penny Farm team.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The centres all thanked those who have rehomed horses, with more than 300 equines finding new homes this year alone.

“I couldn’t have put it better myself,” concluded Mr Owers. “Wow, what a year it has been. We’ve achieved so much and helped so many horses, ponies and donkeys around the world, and we simply couldn’t have done this without your help.

“So I just want to end by saying thank you — thank you for everything you have done to help us over the past 12 months, and we look forward to working in partnership with you in 2020.

“On behalf of everyone at World Horse Welfare I wish you, your family, your friends and of course your horses a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound¹s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free