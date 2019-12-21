Equine crisis continues under ‘systematic failure of ownership and enforcement’ *H&H Plus*

Equine welfare charities remain pushed to maximum capacity as a result of a “systematic failure of ownership and enforcement” — but it is hoped possible new legislation could help.
Charities are facing challenges with a rise in complex multi-agency cases involving large numbers of horses, but say they have to act “within the law”, whereby if animals are being kept in legal conditions, their hands are tied.
You may also be interested in…
The well-meaning ‘rescuers’ who do more harm than good *H&H VIP*
‘Buying horses out of perceived welfare situations is not rescuing; it is creating a market for horses to receive poor
Rehoming drive to prevent funding bad breeding
‘Adoptober’ aims to showcase the charity’s horses and ponies’ versatility and capability, whether they are ridden horses, companion animals or
My life with horses: Bernadette Langfield — ‘I promised Comet that no horse I knew would have to go through what he experienced’
We talk to Bernadette Langfield who set up and runs Shy Lowen, an equine sanctuary in Liverpool
Charities attack trend for rescuing slaughter horses
Animal welfare organisations have attacked the growing trend of rescuing and importing European horses destined for slaughter.
Warning as well-meaning owners ‘make horses’ lives a misery’
Over-rugging and rider and horse obesity are among the issues affecting horses in this country, World Horse Welfare has warned