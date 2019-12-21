Equine crisis continues under ‘systematic failure of ownership and enforcement’ *H&H Plus*

Trending:

Equine crisis continues under 'systematic failure of ownership and enforcement'

Becky Murray

Equine welfare charities remain pushed to maximum capacity as a result of a “systematic failure of ownership and enforcement” — but it is hoped possible new legislation could help.

Charities are facing challenges with a rise in complex multi-agency cases involving large numbers of horses, but say they have to act “within the law”, whereby if animals are being kept in legal conditions, their hands are tied.

 

