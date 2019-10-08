Rehoming drive to prevent funding bad breeding

The RSPCA is launching a new rehoming drive, warning that the equine crisis continues as figures show it rescued more than 90 horses a month in 2018.

The charity removed 1,071 horses from neglect and suffering last year and latest figures show that while more than 320 horses found homes, 886 remain in the charity’s specialist centres and private boarding facilities.

RSPCA equine welfare specialist Mark Kennedy said: “We have been dealing with the effects of the horse crisis for almost seven years now, seeing sick, dying or dead horses up and down the country being neglected or dumped like rubbish.

“It’s heartbreaking that we had to rescue more than 1,000 horses last year. We and other charities are struggling to cope with the large numbers continually coming into our care.

“We need help from fellow horse lovers. Please consider adopting your next horse from a charity instead of buying.”

Dr Kennedy said by rehoming rescued horses and ponies, people will not be “inadvertently funding” irresponsible breeders and dealers.

“You’ll be freeing up a space in our specialist centres for another needy horse, helping us as we work to rehome the hundreds currently living in private boarding stables,” he said.

The charity, which has three specialist equine centres: Lockwood in Surrey, Gonsal Farm in Shoprshire, and Felledge in County Durham, and equine rehoming facilities at Millbrook in Surrey, Southridge in Hertfordshire and Leybourne in Kent, is holding a special rehoming drive, ‘Adoptober’, in the hope of finding news homes for horses and ponies in its care.

“Adoptober aims to showcase the RSPCA’s horses and ponies’ versatility and capability, whether they are ridden horses, companion animals or youngsters with lots of potential,” said a spokesman for the charity.

Dr Kennedy added that the charity has some excellent horses and ponies “waiting for a chance” in a new home.

“Many people know how rewarding rescuing a dog or cat can be, and what a fantastic range of animals come into our care looking for new homes, and we really hope horse people will see that it’s the same for horses,” he said.

“Seeing horses who have had a bad start in life developing into fantastic companions or successful riding and competition horses is incredibly rewarding, made even better by knowing you are helping other needy horses by freeing up spaces for them in welfare charity care.”

