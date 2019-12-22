Test your knowledge with H&H’s ultimate vet Christmas quiz *H&H Plus*

Day 1: On the first day of Christmas, you find a rusty nail protruding from the centre of one of your horse’s frogs. What’s the best course of action — before checking he is up to date with his tetanus vaccination?

a) Leave the nail in place and call your vet immediately — this requires expert treatment.

b) Remove the nail carefully with pliers, before calling your vet.

c) Pull the nail out straight away and soak the hoof in salt water. A squirt of purple spray should keep infection at bay, so there’s no need to call the vet.