



Frank Hosmar’s faithful campaigner Alphaville N.O.P. came back from the brink to score a poignant individual bronze in the World Para Dressage Championships results table – 10 years on from his first team appearance.

Frank and the evergreen 17-year-old have been a fundamental part of the Dutch team as the nation’s strength in para dressage has grown, winning medals at every single senior championship from 2012 onwards.

A decade ago, this partnership were fresh from collecting their first medals as a combination – individual and freestyle bronze — at the London Paralympics. Fast forward to 2022, and the duo have another bronze to add to their dazzling career haul, after scoring 75.26% in the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships results.

But the Dutch rider revealed that just to be here with Alphaville is the real victory.

“It is a miracle that I am here with Alphaville,” said Frank, who owns the horse with A Hosmar-Keekstra and Adelinde Cornelissen. “This winter he was so sick, and the vets recommended that I put him down. He is my best friend so I had to try and save him.

“I fought really hard for him, he has been my partner since he was four years old and now he is 17. It was a long way back for him but I am so happy with my result here today in the arena – the best thing is that Alpahville is back and here with me.”

Belgium’s Michèle George and her double Paralympic gold medal-winner Best Of 8, who she co-owns with Camille Vangheluwe and Wendy Laeremans, were crowned individual champions, scoring 76.42% to take the world title.

The margin between silver and bronze was eye-wateringly close in this grade V individual competition, with Britain’s Sophie Wells and Don Cara M, owned by Roland Kinch, securing silver by a margin of 0.02% over the Dutch combination.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.