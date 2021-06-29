Sashes galore: roll call of champions from day two of the Winter Dressage Championships





Charlotte Dujardin topped the Prestige Italia novice gold championship on Times Kismet with an impressive score of 79.01%.

Alice Oppenheimer and Headmore Bella Ruby were victorious in the Magic PSG freestyle gold winter championship on 73.17%.

Sarah Colborn won her first national title – the Nupafeed advanced medium freestyle silver championships – aboard Furst Love.

Sara-Jane Lanning and Hawtins Lirica scored 74.94% to win the PDS Saddles elementary freestyle gold championship

Charlotte Lutener also scored a first national championship success in the Charles Owen advanced medium silver winter final with AB Barroco on 69.30%.

Petplan Area Festival finals

Gill Peckham and her former driving horse, Hero (Huroos), claimed their second national title with elementary bronze area festival final victory on a mark of 69.22%.

Charlotte Tuckwell claimed her first national championship title with DHI Alligatorin the inter I bronze Area Festival final on 69.65%.

Paramedic Nicky Heale topped an exceptional week with victory in the inter I silver Area Festival final with her Welsh dection D, Retenach REquest, on 68.86%.

Rachel Platt and Gracia Du Rhona pulled off their second win in two days with victory in the elementary silver Area Festival finals on 70.83%

