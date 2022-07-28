William Whitaker celebrates 33rd birthday with Royal International victory on ‘hot-headed’ mare





The international showjumping classes at the Royal International kicked off on Thursday (28 July) with a tremendous British win for William Whitaker, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

A huge field of 84 came forward for Thursday morning’s Royal International Vase 1.45m speed class and William managed to edge ahead of strong leader Harry Charles (Controe) riding Old Lodge’s 14-year-old mare Jalellah OL.

Finishing third was US rider Brian Moggre, 20, who, like Harry, will make his world championship debut in Denmark next week. He powered home in the vast International Arena at Hickstead riding I’m Special V.

“It was a great start to a good day,” said William of this birthday victory. “I was delighted to get the win today – it’s always good to get a show off to a good start. I just need to try and continue now!”

Talking about his tactics in such a huge field at the Royal International, William said: “I had a late-ish draw which helped in such a big class, I saw some of the quick ones go – I didn’t see Harry’s round but I realised his time was quite a bit quicker than the others, so I knew I’d have to take a few risks if I wanted to be there or thereabouts and they paid off today, which was great.”

William took the reins on Old Lodge’s daughter of Chacco-Blue, out of a Baloubet Du Rouet mare, last year.

“She’s been a good horse for a few riders now – Louise Saywell had some good successes with her before me,” said William. “She’s a really useful horse to have in the string, she’s very adaptable to different classes, like today she won a speed class or I’ve been jumping her in grands prix for the past few weeks.

“She’s very hot-headed – you need to treat her with silk gloves,” he explained. “She’s sharp but that helps because when she gets in the ring she’s a fighter, which is what you need.

“We turn her out a lot at home and just try to keep things as chilled as possible – she’s 14 now so she knows her job, I’m not going to teach her anything new! She gets hacked out a lot and the team at home do a great job just tending to her needs.”

Whitaker winning continues

The Whitaker whitewash continued on day one of the international showjumping as Robert took the Royal International Trophy on Caroline Blatchford’s Evert.

The combination shaved a quarter of a second off the time set by long-term leaders Marc Dilasser and Chamann Has in the two-phase class, with an effortless-looking clear.

Robert, who said it was a good day for the family, and “it would be nice to keep winning!”, sang the praises of the 13-year-old Amadeus gelding.

“He’s always been a good horse; [Belgian rider] Karel Cox won a lot of grands prix with him, and he’s been really good for me so far. He’s a bit hot and a bit strong but if he’s clear, he’s very quick, which he showed today.”

Robert said the combination did not click straight away, adding: “But I got to know him, and he got to know me; sometimes it takes time.

“I think the course suited him today; it was quite a flowing jump-off and he’s naturally so quick — at the last turn, I was trying to slow down! You only have to think quick and he goes.”

Robert may now aim Evert for Sunday’s Longines King George V Gold Cup.

