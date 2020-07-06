Five-star event rider home from hospital after pelvis injury

Willa Newton is recovering at home after she was treated in hospital for a pelvis injury incurred in a cross-country schooling accident.

“I am devastated to report that I have injured my pelvis, following a fall cross-country schooling last week, but am now home from hospital,” she said in a statement.

“Both the horse and I will live to fight another day and, in the meantime, it’s great to be home and I can’t thank the whole team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital enough for their brilliant care.

“It is so frustrating because the horses were going so well at home and I was really looking forward to getting back competing next week. I plan to be back in action as soon as I can and will keep everybody posted. In the meantime, I would like to thank all my owners and sponsors, who have been so patient already during lockdown, for their continued support.”

Willa, 30, is one of British eventing’s up-and-coming stars. She finished eighth at Burghley in 2018 on Chance Remark and won the eight- and nine-year-old CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Blenheim in 2016 on Caja 20. She is also a junior and young rider team gold medallist and won individual silver at the young rider European Championships in 2011 with Neelix.

The timing of Willa’s injury will be particularly frustrating as the British Eventing season restarts this weekend – with fixtures at Tweseldown, Barbury and Aske – having been on hold since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

