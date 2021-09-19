Blenheim horse trials: what times the leaders jump on the final day of action





Showjumping times on the final day of action in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials have been released following the second horse inspection. Today (Sunday, 19 September) also features the cross-country for the CCI4*-S.

The showjumping runs in reverse order, with 75 competitors due to jump. The first rider will showjump in the Palace Arena at 11.30am. Yasmin Ingham will be last into the ring as she bids for her first victory at this level on Banzai Du Loir. One rail covers the top 10, so the pressure is on not to make any mistakes.

The top 25 are due to start at 2.30pm. It’s likely that Piggy March will jump her sixth-placed Sportsfield Top Notch early due to her also holding second spot with Brookfield Quality.

CCI4*-L showjumping times: top 10 after cross-country (in time order)

Piggy March and Sportsfield Top Notch, provisional sixth (27.9)

Gemma Tattersall and Jalapeno III, 10th (28.7)

Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs, ninth (28.5)

Tom McEwen and Bob Chaplin, eighth (28.5)

Pippa Funnell and Maybach, seventh (28.4)

Susie Berry and John The Bull, fifth (27.9)

Emily King and Valmy Biats, fourth (27.2)

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, third (26.7)

Piggy March and Brookfield Quality, second (25.8)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, leading (25.2)

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country for young horses

A total of 47 combinations are set to come forward to tackle the 3,860m course, which has an optimum time of 6 minutes 46 seconds. With only 10 penalties separating first to 20th place, and a tough track lying ahead for these eight- and nine-year-olds, there is all to play for in this final phase.

Brazilian rider Marcio Carvalho Jorge is the pathfinder over David Evans’ track, with the competitors running in reverse order. Izzy Taylor and Nicola Wilson, who both have two horses in the top 12, will go out of order on their lower-placed horses.

CCI4*-S cross-country times: overnight top six after showjumping (in time order)

1.24pm: Piggy March and Cooley Lancer, provisional sixth (31.3)

1.28pm: Willa Newton and Cock A Doodle Doodle, fifth (31)

1.31pm: Caroline Harris and Miss Pepperpot, fourth (30.8)

1.35pm: Nicola Wilson and Coolparks Sarco, third (29.8)

1.38pm Tom Jackson and HH Moonwalk, second (29.6)

1.42pm Ros Canter and Izilot DHI, leading (28.2)

View the full list of CCI4*-L showjumping and CCI4*-S start times.

