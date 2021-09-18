Big crowds are back, dressage leaders prevail and a nasty wasp sting: 8 stories you need to read from Saturday’s action at Blenheim





Today (Saturday, 18 September) featured the cross-country phase for the CCI4*-L and the showjumping phase of the CCI4*-S at Blenheim Horse Trials. Here are the highlights from the day’s action…

The CCI4*-L dressage leader Yasmin Ingham remains at the head of affairs on the eve of the final showjumping phase, riding Banzai Du Loir.

Ros Canter kept the pressure on the top two, Yasmin Ingham and Piggy March with a copybook round.

Emily King put in the best of the early rounds on Valmy Biats as the first rider to finish clear inside the time, securing fourth spot.

The crowds of at least 20,000 were the biggest these horses had seen for two years and the riders were boosted by the cheering.

The showjumping in the CCI4*-S for eight and nine-year-old horses took place in the foggy early morning, with Ros Canter maintaining her dressage lead on Izilot DHI on his first attempt at advanced.

A 21-year-old rider overcame adversity to record an emotional cross-country clear in the CCI4*-L.

H&H took a look at the Eventing Scores statistics and crunched the numbers on a high-octane cross-country day in the CCI4*-L

Don’t miss Downton Abbey star and eventing owner Michael Fox talking about his wonderful horse, SRS Kan Do (provisional 17th place, after cross-country in the CCI4*-L) and how he would love to combine his passion for riding and acting career

And finally, Ireland’s Susie Berry gave an emotional interview after her phenomenal cross-country clear aboard John The Bull. Watch Susie chat (below) about how she has dealt with the mental challenges of returning from injury and just what a strong cross-country performance at Blenheim Horse Trials means to her…

Video courtesy of Lloyd Bell/The Jockey Club

